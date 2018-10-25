FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIQHT

YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK

CAIL TD PASS TO CHASE (MARION)

Oh So Sweet!

Marion Patriot quarterback Daedrick Cali's touchdown pass to Joyrion Chase, in the Patriot’s win against Mountain Home was voted as the KAIT-TV and Yarnell's Ice Cream “Sweetest Play of the Week,” and KAIT-TV8 traveled to Marion to serve up some of the tasty treat to the team. View the catch and the recap online at http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/17/marion-wins-yarnell-sweetest-play-week/.

Image courtesy of KAIT