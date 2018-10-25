West Memphis Volleyball salutes seniors

Kauffman, Nelson recognizedfor All Conference honors

By Ralph Hardin

ralphhardin@ gmail. com The West Memphis Lady Blue Devil Volleyball program capped its 2018 season with a special banquet Tuesday night.

The affair served as an opportunity to recognized and salute senior Lady Devils’ players.

Being recognized were Cameron Aaron, Caliana Freeman, Madison King, team Captain Anna Nelson, Tommie Grace Prater, and Madison Wann. The seniors were sent off with certificates of their career stats as Lady Blue Devil Volleyball players.

Also recognized were a pair of Lady Devils named to the Class 5A East All-Conference Team. Nelson for her play at libero and junior middle-back standout, junior Chloe under first-year coach Kauffman.

While a 7-17-1 record (113 in Class 5A East play) may not seem too impressive, Erica Lear, the Lady Devils played strong and were “in” nearly every game, even in losing efforts to perennial conference powerhouses such as Marion and Jonesboro in close fashion.

The Class 5A State Tournament is currently underway, with first round action beginning yesterday. Top seed and tournament host Jonesboro held Sheridan to single digits in all three sets of a straightset win in the opening

game.

Coach Erica Lear’s (left) first season at the helm of the West Memphis Lady Blue Devils volleyball program was capped earlier this week at the West Memphis Volleyball Banquet. Above: Coach Lear and assistant Jeannie Crader (right) saluted their seniors and celebrated the 2018 season. A pair of postseason honorees were also recognized. Junior Chloe Kauffman (below, left) and senior, Team Captain Anna Nelson (below, right) were named to the 2018 5A East All-Conference Team.

Photos courtesy of WM Volleyball