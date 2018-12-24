College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Plenty of football to watch on the road to

2019

By the Times Sports Staff

sports @ thee veningtimes .com

Including the College Football Playoff, 41 games will be played, and 80 teams will be involved.

The slate ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019, which will feature the winners of the pair of semifinal games, Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Clemson vs.

Notre Dame.

Below is the schedule for this year’s remaining bowl games (all times are Central): Wednesday, Dec. 26

• First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State — Prediction: Boise State

• Quick Lane Bowl (4:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech — Prediction: Georgia Tech

• Cheez-It Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU — Prediction: TCU Thursday, Dec. 27

• Independence Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke — Prediction: Duke

• Pinstripe Bowl (4:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs.

Wisconsin — Prediction: Miami

• Texas Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt — Prediction: Baylor Friday, Dec. 28

• Music City Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs.

Auburn — Prediction: Auburn • Camping World Bowl (4:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse — Prediction: Syracuse

• Alamo Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs.

Washington State — Prediction: Washington State Saturday, Dec. 29

• Peach Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan — Prediction: Michigan • Belk Bowl (11 a.m., ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia — Prediction: Virginia

• Arizona Bowl (12:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada — Prediction: Nevada

• Cotton Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal — Prediction: Clemson

• Orange Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma: College Football Playoff semifinal — Prediction: Alabama Monday, Dec. 31

• Military Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech — Prediction: Virginia Tech

• Sun Bowl (1 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh — Prediction: Stanford

• Redbox Bowl (2 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon — Prediction: Oregon

• Liberty Bowl (2:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State — Prediction: Missouri

• Holiday Bowl (6 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs.

Utah — Prediction: Utah

• Gator Bowl (6:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs.

Texas A& M — Prediction: Texas A& M Tuesday,Jan. 1

• Outback Bowl (11:30 a.m.,ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa — Prediction: Iowa

• Citrus Bowl (noon, ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State — Prediction: Penn State

• Fiesta Bowl (noon, ESPN): LSU vs. UCF Prediction: LSU

• Rose Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs.

Ohio State — Prediction: Ohio State

• Sugar Bowl (7:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia — Prediction: Georgia Monday, Jan. 7

• College Football Playoff National Championship (7 p.m., ESPN).