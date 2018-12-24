Local teams tip off Holiday Hoops after Christmas

Schools looking forward to Christmas break tourneys, conference play in the new year

By the Times Sports Staff

sports @ thee veningtimes .com

• Earle Bulldogs Basketball — The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will be playing in the 2018 Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison on December 27-29.

The Bulldogs will take on Watson Chapel in the first round at 5:15 p.m. on Dec.

27. The Lady Bulldogs will play Ashdown at 4 p.m.

• Marion Patroits Basketball — The Marion varsity basketball team will be playing in the Highland Tournament over the Christmas Break. The Patriots (4-2) will be taking the trip to December 26-29. The Lady Patriots (6-3) are set to play their final game before the Christmas Break this Saturday on the road against Conway. Game time is 6 p.m.

• West Memphis Blue Devils Basketball — The West Memphis Blue Devils (8-1) will be playing in the Neosho Invitational Holiday Classic in Neosho, Misourri, Dec. 27-29. The Lady Blue Devils will be playing in the 2018 Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison on December 27-29.

• West Memphis Chris-

tian Basketball — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights basketball team returns to action following Christmas break on Tuesday Jan. 8, hitting the road to take on Desoto Academy with JV boys and girls and Varsity boys and girls. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. for the first game.

The Knights return home on Thursday, Jan. 8, when WMCS hosts JV and varsity boys and girls action against Marvell Academy. The action begins at 4 p.m • ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball – The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds resume play after the first of the year in the 2019 Jackson State Classic in Jackson Tennessee. On Friday, Jan. 4, the Greyhounds take on Campbellsville University at Somerset at 4 p.m. And on Saturday, Jan. 5, the Greyhounds take on Mid-South Prep, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.