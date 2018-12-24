Our View

Juvenile justice system needs oversight, overhaul

We have to say that returning Arkansas’ youth jails to private control based on recent reports of mistreatment and abusive behavior on the part of some current jail staff couldn’t come soon enough.

For instance, just the other day we learned of one employee shackling a 15-year-old housed at the Mansfield treatment center and leaving him restrained overnight in November.

Then there is the ongoing court case where jurors watched video after video of juvenile detention officers storming into cells and pepper-spraying detainees in the eyes, then leaving the prisoners to “cook” for several minutes before calling them out to wash the chemicals off in a shower.

In this trial jurors learned that a captain often opened a prisoner’s cell door before the spraying and incited an angry word or phrase that another guard, standing out of sight in the hallway, would use to justify rushing in and spraying the offender.

Jurors were told the routine was “scripted,” and done numerous times, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who testified during the trial.

A video that lasted 25 minutes shows a boy sleeping on his barren bunk, his arms wrapped around himself under his orange jumpsuit in an apparent effort to stay warm.

Suddenly, three jailers entered the cell for the sole purpose to pepper spray him and for no legitimate reason.

These are just the latest incidents involving state employees accused on wrongdoing in our state’s juvenile facilities and certainly something that should be taken very seriously and without hesitation.

And, let’s face it folks, there are no guarantees this type of unacceptable behavior won’t go on when these facilities are turned over to private control but, at least it is a beginning to address this very serious problem.

Let’s make it understood that these kids aren’t being detained because they were honor students, and we aren’t so naive to believe there are times when they break the rules and cause problems that require certain disciplinary action. But, situations which we have cited should not be tolerated for any reason and those adult supervisors need to be held accountable for their wrongful actions.

Efforts to turn these facilities over to private contractors failed legislative review two years ago but, this new contract and new facility management is an important piece of a much-needed overhaul of Arkansas’ juvenile justice system.

The new proposal, we’re told, has a more youth-centered approach, greater accountability in the delivery of such services and ultimately better outcomes for the detained youths.

But, with that said, let’s also understand that success will ultimately depend on the Arkansas Human Services Department’s ability to effectively monitor these contracts.

Currently the department’s Division of Youth Services has been overseeing the state controlled youth lock-ups since January 2017, which based on the reported abuse incidents, haven’t done a very good job whatsoever. If greater accountability isn't placed upon DHS the probability of continued abuse will more than likely occur.

This is a situation that our lawmakers and DHS must take very seriously and those individuals who fail to abide by the rules need to be dealt with in a very strict manner.