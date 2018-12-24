School

Students race self-designed cars to bring the community together

From the Delta School

www.thedeltaschool .org The Delta School in Wilson recently put on a pinewood derby, not just for fun but as part of a community togetherness project “Our Upper Elementary students, ages 8-10, posed the question, ‘How might we create a derby event that brings our community together for a collective cause?,” explained Cynthia Rorie, Director of Admissions and Marketing for The Delta School.

After designing and building a derby car unique to each student, the students selected the top four designs. They then modified, replicated, and produced enough kits to distribute to the entire school.

“Upper Elementary students assisted our student body in assembling and modifying their own derby car,” said Rorie “All of this hard work led to an exciting and competitive championship race held on campus. The entire race was planned, organized, and managed by eight-, nine-, and 10-year-olds!”

In the end a trio of racers and their cars reigned supreme.

“Congratulations to our top three winners Blaine Cupples, Kaden Littlejohn, and Carson Sobral — two of which are from Marion,” said Rorie. “We have a large percentage of students who commute from Crittenden County each day.”

For more information about programs, enrollment, and transportation contact Cynthia Rorie at 870-655-0200 or via e-mail at cynthia.rorie@ thedeltaschool .org.

Photos courtesy of the Delta School