0mega-3 supplements safe, but they’re no cure for dry eyes

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 65-year-old female who does not take any medication. During my latest exam, the eye doctor said I may have a dry-eye issue and recommended using some lubricating eyedrops. I have no problem with that, but he also suggested taking a 1,000-mg omega-3 (fish oil) capsule twice a day. I would appreciate your opinion if there is really any proven benefit to taking fish oil capsules for dry eyes. — D.F.

ANSWER: Fish oil supplements have been used for many purposes, including to help with dry eyes, for years. However, a well-done study from April 2018 showed pretty clearly that the effect of fish oil supplementation for dry eyes was no better than an identical capsule containing olive oil as a placebo. Interestingly, over half of the placebo group reported improvement in their dry eyes.

Omega-3 supplements generally are safe and have few side effects, but they do not seem to help dry eyes, according to the largest and most comprehensive study. Unfortunately, a paper just printed showed that they have no significant benefit in preventing heart disease or cancer.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 91-year-old woman. The doctors tell me I am in really good health — no problems with my heart, lung or any other.

I have a bit of osteoarthritis.

My concern is a lack of balance. At my age, am I likely to regain my balance? — E.F.

ANSWER: Although medical conditions can be a barrier to improving function, people of any age are able to increase balance, as well as strength and stamina, with practice. There are many ways of doing so.

People at risk for falls, such as those with a history of falling, may benefit from a supervised program with a physical or occupational therapist. However, most older people can make great improvements in their physical function through programs such as yoga or tai chi. The evidence is strong that these exercises improve balance, reduce falls and can make a big difference in someone’s quality of life.

There’s no age limit, but the sooner you start, the faster you can get better and the more likely you are to avoid a fall.

*** DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been taking losartan for over a year now, and I have had to do breathing treatments since I started taking it. My primary care doctor will not switch to another blood pressure medication. What can I do? Should I find another primary care doctor who cares? — M.V.M.

ANSWER: Less than 2 percent of people on losartan note breathing troubles on this medication, but that doesn't mean that the sensation is not real for you. If it has been going on for over a year, it isn’t going to get better, and there is no need for you to take a medication that is making you feel unwell.

Even if your doctor feels as if it’s unlikely that the losartan could cause your symptom, it would be wise to try a different medication. There are other medicines in the same class. As a primary care doctor, I find that there are only so many things I can insist upon.