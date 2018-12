Currently Overcast Today is forecast to be nearly the same temperature as yesterday. Windy with heavy thunderstorms.

Thursday 100% Thunderstorm Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially this morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 62F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. High 62° / Low 44°

Friday 10% Clear Sunny. High 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. High 49° / Low 31°