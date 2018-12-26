Christmas time is a busy time for the City of Marion

I’m writing this on Thursday, just a few hours before the Annual Christmas Parade. The floats are getting in place, the judges are studying the line-up, the city employees, the firemen and the Chamber volunteers are all working on their assignments and asking what else they can do. There is excitement and anticipation in the air!

This is the fun part of the job and the heart-warming part of living in a small town. Whatever problems are in our country, county and city, tonight is about seeing your friends and their kids, your own kids and people you do business with and people you go to church with and people you don’t even know enjoying the season and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Come out tonight and watch the parade, bundle up cause it’s gonna be cold! Wish everyone you see a Merry Christmas let us all enjoy who we are and where we are on this beautiful night.

It has been a whirlwind of activity in Marion the past few weeks. Last night was the Sip & Shop for many of the retailers in town. Each shop was open till 7pm and had refreshments and special holiday deals for shoppers. Thank you to all the store owners for offering opportunities for folks to shop local.

Also last night, was a spectacular concert at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

The nationally known group, Voctave, put on a fabulous performance and the entire audience was thoroughly entertained. A sincere thank you is due to Doug Conwill, MHS Choir Director, and the Marion A& P Commission for bringing this wonderful group to Marion. We hope this is the first of many entertainment groups that will perform in the Marion Performing Arts Center.

Have a wonderful weekend and remember to Shop Local!

The Marion Sanitation Dept. has provided the following holiday trash pick-up schedule information:

• No trash will be picked up on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day (12/24 & 12/25). These routes will be made up in conjunction with regular pickup Wednesday-Friday, 12/26 – 12/28.

• No trash will be picked up on Tuesday, 1/1. Tuesday routes will be made up in conjunction with regular pick-up 1/2 & 1/3.

The Sanitation Dept. appreciates your patience during the holiday season. You may contact City Hall at 870-739-5410 if you have any problems.

Christmas Parade award winners have received their certificates. Winners were The Delta School in Wilson for small civic group, Against the Grain Mercantile for small business, City of Marion employees with their float from recycled materials for large civic group, and Hino Motors Mfg.

for large business.

Thanks to everyone who participated!