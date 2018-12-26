I wonder if Santa would let me borrow his sleigh?

It’s going to be a very hectic holiday season at my house.

You see, both of my boys are out of the house now. One is in law school in Fayetteville. The other is busy getting his teaching degree over in Arkadelphia. So, the wife and baby girl (well, she’s 12) and I have developed a little three-person system that’s just been chugging on along since August. Yes, we have a couple of cats and a terrible dog in the mix, but it’s been pretty smooth sailing.

So, of course, we can’t have that, so we decided to buy a bigger house. Now, most folks might think that once 40 percent of the family moves out, you would actually downsize, but according to my wife, that’s not how you do it. You have to think long-term here, and for her, that means, well one thing, really…

Grandkids.

Yep, we’re 45 and 43, and she’s already anticipating summer visits and holiday sleepovers and snuggling up with our kids’ kids. Now, mind you, they are 22, 20, and (again) 12, but I guess it’s never to early to get your “Grandma House.”

So, yes, we’re moving… three days after Christmas.

And that means our house currently looks like Santa’s workshop on Dec.

23rd, with boxes after boxes of stuff we’re taking, stuff we’re not taking, Christmas presents, newly-arrived Amazon boxes, and all our Christmas decorations. I briefly considered not putting up all the Christmas decorations this year, what with all the packing and moving and such, but no one was having that, especially baby girl, who already feels like she’s getting the short end of the stick by being the youngest, and thus not getting the full Christmas experience that the boys got because we’ve dialed back some of our holiday spending (I assure you, she’s still getting “kid” Christmas levels of presents).

So all of that has been going on ever since we found out our move in date and move out date (did I mention they are the same day, because they are). And then it got even better last on December 15th, because with all that going on, guess who came home?

The boys! And one of them brought a

“Marion State of Mind”

By Ralph Hardin HARDIN

Continued from Page 9

dog!

So, to recap, it’s me, my wife, three kids, two cats and two dogs are trying to live in a house that is about 50 percent boxes, 30 percent Christmas clutter and 10 percent “everything must go” garbage.

It truly is the most

wonderful time of the year. To quote Clark Griswold, “Hallelujah, pass the Tylenol.”

Ralph Hardin is the Editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He is a lifelong Marion resident, and don’t worry, he’s just moving to another part of Marion.