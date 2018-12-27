• Earle Bulldogs Basketball —

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will be playing in the 2018 Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison on December 27-29. The Bulldogs will take on Watson Chapel in the first round at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 27. The Lady Bulldogs will play Ashdown at 4 p.m.

***

• Marion Patroits

Basketball —

The Marion varsity basketball team will be playing in the Highland Tournament over the Christmas Break. The Patriots (4-2) will be taking the trip to December 26-29. The Lady Patriots (6-3) are set to play their final game before the Christmas Break this Saturday on the road against Conway. Game time is 6 p.m.

***

• West Memphis Blue

Devils Basketball —

The West Memphis Blue Devils (8-1) will be playing in the Neosho Invitational Holiday Classic in Neosho, Misourri, Dec. 27-29. The Lady Blue Devils will be playing in the 2018 Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison on December 27-29.

***

• West Memphis Christian Basketball —

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights basketball team returns to action following Christmas break on Tuesday Jan. 8, hitting the road to take on Desoto Academy with JV boys and girls and Varsity boys and girls. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. for the first game. The Knights return home on Thursday, Jan. 8, when WMCS hosts JV and varsity boys and girls action against Marvell Academy. The action begins at 4 p.m.

***

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball — The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds resume play after the first of the year in the 2019 Jackson State Classic in Jackson Tennessee. On Friday, Jan. 4, the Greyhounds take on Campbellsville University at Somerset at 4 p.m. And on Saturday, Jan. 5, the Greyhounds take on Mid-South Prep, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

***

The Missouri Tigers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2018 Auto Zone Liberty Bowl Game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday, Dec. 31, at 2:45 p.m. The Tigers (8-4, 4-4 in the SEC) will represent the Southeastern Conference, where they finished tied for 5th place in the Eastern Conference. The Cowboys (6-6, 3-6 in the Big 12) will represent the Big XII Conference.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.

2018 Auto Zone Liberty Bowl —