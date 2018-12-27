Changes in state insurance oversight

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson

This week, I want to update you on my work as chair of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace Oversight Subcommittee.

The sub-committee took a vote on Thursday to recommend moving our state’s health insurance exchange back under the oversight of the Arkansas Department of Insurance (ADI).

The exchange allow Arkansans to shop for health care coverage and apply for subsidies to help pay for it. More than 67,000 Arkansans used the exchange to purchase insurance in the most recent enrollment period. Enrollment is down 1.75 percent in Arkansas this year.

The Department of Insurance told our subcommittee it could take over the duties of managing the exchange for less than $600,000 a year. Currently, the marketplace spends $2.6 million a year.

Consumers pay a fee on their premiums to support the marketplace operations. By moving the market place back under the ADI, that fee would be eliminated. This means premium costs would be reduced for Arkansans currently using the marketplace to buy health insurance.

Our recommendation went before the full Arkansas Legislative Council. The council also voted in favor of the recommendation. Legislation will likely be drafted to adopt our recommendation during the upcoming Regular Session. The 2019 session begins Monday, January 14. Remember you can watch all proceedings live during the session on our website, www.arkansashouse.org.

