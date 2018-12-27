HOROSCOPE

For Friday, December 28, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You will enjoy dealing with members of the general public today as well as close friends and partners. You want to learn something new from someone. It’s a good day to make travel plans.

Work-related travel is likely today. This is an excellent day to work with others, because group activities are favored today. Roll up your sleeves and pitch in!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a great day for team sports and working with groups of children. It’s also a fun, easygoing, social day!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will enjoy entertaining at home today, especially if you invite a group of people who know each other to your home. A church group or a book club will be upbeat and active!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) People will enjoy your company today because you are in a positive, upbeat frame of mind. Grab every chance to enjoy a short trip or explore new ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Explore avenues about how to boost your income today, because you might be able to do this. You also can boost your wealth by cutting costs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which means you will enjoy being with old friends whom you know well. All group activities or working together with others will SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you are hungry to learn something new. Today you are a seeker.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Group activities will delight you today. They might be athletic, outdoors or an indoor class pursuing a study. Could be anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) People in authority respect you today because you look knowledgeable and affluent. This is one reason your relations with bosses will be easygoing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Grab every chance to travel, because you love to explore more of the world and learn something new. You might also want to sign up for a course or get further training. Do something.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is an excellent day to decide how to share an inheritance or divide something regarding shared property because all parties will be treated fairly. You’ll feel good about the results.

YOU BORN TODAY: You’re thoughtful, responsible and dedicated. You also have a strong sense of justice. This is the perfect year to explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are. This is also a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)