Our View

Setting records and looking forward to a new year

The folks at Universal Studios in Japan have done it again. According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, the theme park set a new record for the most lights on their Christmas Tree — 580,806, to be precise. The remarkable thing, says AMAC, the theme park has been setting new Guinness Christmas light records each year for the past seven years. This year’s record topped their 2017 record by more than 10,000 additional lights.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Italian bakers set their own Guinness World Record by cooking up a 732-pound panettone. Guinness official reports say that it took a team of six bakers at the Chocolate Academy Center in Milan 100 hours to bake the world’s biggest traditional Italian Christmas dessert using 55 pounds of dark chocolate, 15 1/2 pounds of ruby chocolate, 4 1/2 pounds of white chocolate and 55 1/2 pounds of sugar.

And in the Land Down Under, Australian powerlifting champion Mike Carroll demonstrated his impressive strength by surging to a Guinness World Records title.

He lifted an almighty 4,080 kg (8,994.86 lbs) in Canberra, Australia, to earn the title for the Heaviest weight lifted in two minutes bench press.

Using an Olympic barbell with 20 kg (44.092 lb) disc plates on either side, the 47-year-old managed 68 reps in 1 min 57 sec to beat the target of 4,000 kg.

Mike, who’s actually a full-time nurse, spent four months training and preparing for the attempt, bench pressing three times per week and doing two days for supporting muscles.

What do all of these things have to do with one another? Nothing really — except that they all serve to show that ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things when they make a commitment and make a plan for success.

There’s a new year on the horizon, and with the new year comes a new opportunity for us all to make a commitment and make a plan for success. Now that plan doesn’t have to include a record-breaking challenge to build the world’s biggest house of cards or setting the new mark for longest time spent jumping rope, but it can be any plan to improve yourself, your current financial or health status, or even just a plan to do something positive for the world in general.

With a lot of changes going on in the community in 2019, there’s concern, worry and trepidation. New laws going in to effect, new leaders taking office and concerns both locally and in our nation that have people anxious.

But it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. One person can’t change the world, but one person can change himself or herself, and that change can be contagious.

So, with the new year just a few days away, take some time to reflect on the year that is ending and think about what went right and what went wrong and what can you do as an individual and what can we do as a community of people to make the world and make our neighborhoods a better place in 2019.

Some people call them New Year’s Resolutions, and that’s fine. But people also make resolutions knowing they won’t be able to keep them. So, just make a plan.

Whether it’s to quit smoking or to exercize or to save money or just to be a nicer person. It’s a one-day-at-atime thing and there’s a “day one” coming up soon.