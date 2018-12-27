Razorbacks back from break

Hogs set take on Austin Peay at home tomorrow night

www.arkansasrazorbacks.com

The Arkansas Razorbacks enjoyed a short Christmas break after beating Texas State 73-70 last Saturday in Walton Arena, but the team will be ready to play once again tomorrow night.

The Razorbacks (8-3) will take on Austin Peay (8-4) on Friday night in Walton Arena before opening SEC play at Texas A& M (6-4) on Jan. 5.

Arkansas leads the brief all-time series with the Governors 3-0. While not a televised game, the game will air on the Razorback Sports Network, and will be streamed live on the SEC Network-Plus.

From the Arkansas Razorbacks