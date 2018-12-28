Arkansas Highway Commission Approves Bid for Improvements in Crittenden County

Arkansas Highway Commission Approves Bid for Improvements in Crittenden County

State will pave stretch of Highway 38

From Danny Straessle

Arkansas Department of Transportation CRITTENDEN COUNTY — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in Crittenden County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate a 0.8 mile portion of State Highway 38 between U.S.

Highway 70 and Southland Drive in West Memphis.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Company of Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded the contract at $ 11,347,360.69.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.

Completion is expected in mid-2019.

Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.

com or ArDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @ my ARDOT.

