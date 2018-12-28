ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Arkansas Highway Commission Approves Bid for Improvements in Crittenden County

State will pave stretch of Highway 38

From Danny Straessle

Arkansas Department of Transportation CRITTENDEN COUNTY — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in Crittenden County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate a 0.8 mile portion of State Highway 38 between U.S.

Highway 70 and Southland Drive in West Memphis.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Company of Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded the contract at $ 11,347,360.69.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.

Completion is expected in mid-2019.

