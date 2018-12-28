HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, December 29,2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Double- check your bank accounts or arrangements about shared property or inheritances to avoid a rude awakening. Something unexpected might impact these areas today.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A friend or partner might do something that blows you out of the water today. At the very least, this person will surprise you. Be prepared for this.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your work routine will be interrupted today because of computer crashes, staff shortages, power outages, fire drills — something. Allow extra time so that you can cope with the unexpected.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is an accident-prone day for your kids, which means parents must be extra vigilant. Meanwhile, social plans might be canceled or changed. Pay attention to this.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Small appliances might break down today or minor breakages could occur, because something will change your home routine. Maybe someone unexpected will knock on your door.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be mindful and pay attention to everything you say and do, because today is a mildly accident-prone day. Keep your wits about you and be aware.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Keep an eye on your possessions and your money today, because something unexpected might happen.

For example, you might find money; however, you might lose money! Therefore, guard your possessions against loss, theft and damage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today you feel independent, even rebellious! You don't want anyone telling you what to do or trying to hold you back about anything. That’s for sure! (Wow.) SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a restless day, which is why you have that feeling something might happen. You're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Relax, this is minor and is gone by tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A female friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. Or perhaps you will meet someone new who is a real character.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A boss, parent or authority figure might catch you off guard today or say or do something you least expect. Don’t overreact. Don’t quit your day job.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)Travel plans will be delay ed, changed or canceled today. Even school plans might be changed. Therefore, double- check your schedule. Stay on top of things.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are ambitious and determined to succeed. You have an optimistic outlook on life and are full of energy. It’s time to think “success, power and money”! Oh yes, it’s a year of harvest and major achievements because you are reaping the benefits of the last decade. You will taste power and leadership in all your relationships. Get ready for this!