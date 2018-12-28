JOHNSON__________________

Continued from Page 4C

It’s in the official minutes from the council meeting and everything. And even though my son spent 7,299 fewer days as mayor than Bill Johnson, I’ll definitely remember that one.

When I became editor here at the Times in 2014, my interactions with Mayor Johnson were dramatically reduced. It became someone else’s job to follow the West Memphis city government beat, but I would run into him from time to time at community events. He still always had that air of authority about him and always looked like, well, a mayor.

And while he won’t be mayor any more come Jan. 1, his influence will be felt in the community for years.

Small in stature, perhaps, but leaving very big shoes to fill.