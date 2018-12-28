Only small in stature

Mayor Bill Johnson

My memories of Mayor Bill Johnson

By Ralph Hardin

Evening Times Editor I came along a little late in the game. Although I’ve lived in Crittenden County virtually my entire life, I have to admit I never really paid that much attention to the regular day-today of the West Memphis city government. It just seemed like Keith Ingram was always mayor, I guess.

But in 2010,1 started working here at the Times, and the biggest part of my assigned duties included doing just that — paying attention to, and reporting on, the regular day-to-day goings-on of the West Memphis city government.

It was then that I first had the opportunity to meet Mayor Bill Johnson and see him in action.

Now at the time, he was already into the back half of what would wind up being a 20-year stretch as the leader of the largest municipality in Crittenden County.

Full disclosure: I had heard his name a few times and read it in the paper, but could not have picked his face out of a stack of local leaders’ pictures.

He immediately struck me as someone who commanded respect — a pretty good trick for a little fellow. I say that as someone who stands almost 5-foot-8 with shoes on myself. And I certainly mean no disrespect, because while he may have struck me as small in stature, he certainly cast a long shadow.

