Playing a small part in West Memphis’s basketball dynasty

Mayor Bill Johnson

Johnson remembers Blue Devils hooping it up at his home

By the Evening Times News Staff

ne w s @ thee veningtime s .com One of the biggest thrills Mayor Bill Johnson mentioned in his final interview with the Times emerged as a chapter in his life captured in the book, “60-0: The West Memphis Basketball Dynasty,” by Billy Woods. Johnson served the city as mayor for 20 years, but before that held a seat on the school board for 30 years including the desegregation era of the ‘70’s. He had a pair of boys himself and Johnson’s heart for other children became a sign that prejudices could be reversed.

Wrote Woods, “One of the signs came from Maddux Elementary School, where as fifth-graders Mike McFerrin (white) and Stanley Andrews (black) were classmates. Mc-Ferrin lived close enough to the school to walk to class every day, while Andrews lived several blocks away to the south.

Still a friendship struck between the two and basketball became the common thread.

The two boys walked the short distance to McFerrin’s house each day after school and as you can imagine the picture of a white boy and a black boy playing together in the early 1970’s was hard to ignore.

One neighbor taking interest in the McFerrin-Andrews friendship was Bill Johnson, later the mayor of West Memphis and a man who served 30 years on the West Memphis School Board. Johnson lived at 528 Bums Street, a street that ran right into Maddux and near McFerrin’s house. His two sons, Keith and Bill Jr., were also ballplayers, the latter of which eventually played at WMHS as a senior when McFerrin and Andrews were sophomores. Both Johnson boys gradually got involved with the after-school basketball games.

Soon enough, Mr. Johnson built a full-court concrete basketball playing surface with goals at each end for the boys to play on every day after school.

The games each day got bigger, and because of that, better. And most importantly the games went on without any bickering or arguing.

Black youths Michael Cage and Nakita Robertson found their way to Johnson’s house after hearing the unbelievable news around school that a full-court outdoor basketball facility was theirs if they wanted to play.

More were on the way, including Tim Harrell, a white who

