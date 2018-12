Currently Rain Tomorrow is forecast to be Much Warmer than today. Windy, with thunderstorms.

Sunday 100% Rain Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. High 51° / Low 47°

Monday 100% Thunderstorm Windy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with light rain possible. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. High 67° / Low 40°