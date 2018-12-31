Red Wolves set for showdown with Wolf Pack

Arkansas State takes on Nevada in 2018 Arizona Bowl

By the Times Sports Staff

Including the College Football Playoff, 41 games will be played, and 80 teams will be involved. The slate ends with the CFP National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019, which will feature the winners of the pair of semifinal games, the Alabama Crimson Tide vs.

the Clemson Tigers.

One of seven games set for today is the 2018 Arizona Bowl, which airs at noon on the CBS Sports Network, featuring Arkansas State taking on Nevada.

Results and schedule for this year’s bowl games (all times are Central): Saturday, Dec. 15

• Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A& T 24, Alcorn State 22

• New Mexico Bowl: Utah State 52, North Texas 13

• Cure Bowl: Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

• Las Vegas Bowl: Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

• Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

• New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

• Boca Raton Bowl: UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13 Wednesday, Dec. 19

• Miami Beach Bowl: Ohio 27, San Diego State On: San Diego State

• Thursday, Dec. 20 Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall 38, South Florida 20 Friday, Dec. 21

• Bahamas Bowl: FIU 35, Toledo 32

• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU 49, Western Michigan 18 Saturday, Dec. 22

• Birmingham Bowl: Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

• Armed Forces Bowl: Army 70, Houston 14

• Dollar General Bowl: Troy 42, Buffalo 32

• Hawaii Bowl: Louisiana Tech 31 vs. Hawaii 14 Wednesday, Dec. 26

• First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State — Cancelled

• Quick Lane Bowl (4:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs.

Georgia Tech — Prediction: Georgia Tech

• Cheez-It Bowl: TCU 10, California 7 Thursday, Dec. 27

• Independence Bowl: Duke 56, Temple 27

• Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

• Texas Bowl: Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38 Friday, Dec. 28

• Music City Bowl: Auburn 63, Purdue 14

• Camping World Bowl: Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18

• Alamo Bowl: Washington State 28, Iowa State 26 Saturday, Dec. 29

• Peach Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan — Prediction: Michigan • Belk Bowl (11 a.m., ABC): South Carolina vs.

Virginia — Prediction: Virginia

• Cotton Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal — Prediction: Clemson

• Orange Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal — Prediction: Alabama Monday, Dec. 31

• Military Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech — Prediction: Virginia Tech

• Sun Bowl (1 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh — Prediction: Stanford

• Redbox Bowl (2 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon — Prediction: Oregon

• Liberty Bowl (2:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State — Prediction: Missouri

• Holiday Bowl (6 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs.

Utah — Prediction: Utah

• Gator Bowl (6:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs.

Texas A& M — Prediction: Texas A& M Tuesday,Jan.1

• Outback Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa — Prediction: Iowa

• Citrus Bowl (noon, ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State — Prediction: Penn State

• Fiesta Bowl (noon, ESPN): LSU vs.UCF Prediction: LSU

• Rose Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs.

Ohio State — Prediction: Ohio State

• Sugar Bowl (7:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia — Prediction: Georgia Monday, Jan. 7

• College Football Playoff National Championship (7 p.m., ESPN).