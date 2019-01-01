A Return to Christmas in Candyland

Boozman-led Bill to Ease Burden on Student Veterans Headed to President’s Desk

WASHINGTON-The Senate unanimously passed a package of veterans’ legislation that includes provisions authored and championed by U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs (VA) Committee. “This legislation will improve the lives of our veterans and their families. Passage of these measures represents the broad support our veterans enjoy. I'm proud to be a voice for our veterans and will continue to ensure they receive the services and benefits they have earned,” Boozman said. Among other provisions, the package will:

• Prohibit the school from imposing late fees on student veterans and denying them access to school facilities for up to 90 days after the school certifies tuition and fees.

• Improve the VA’s processing of veterans’ benefits by requiring the department to update its IT systems so that claimants are able to electronically review and revise information about dependents;

Thieves Disrupt Christmas Party

LITTLE ROCK – A Christmas party in Arkansas went sour Wednesday night when armed men robbed six people, according to police reports. Armed men forced their way into a Little Rock residence to disrupt the party, the television station reported. According to police, a man answered the door and was confronted by two men armed with pistols, KATV reported. The men forced their way inside and demanded that people empty their pockets, the television station reported. According to police, the men took more than $4,000 worth of items, including wallets, purses, gift cards, car and house keys and cellphones.

Double Murder Suspect Captured after 9-hour Manhunt

DALLAS COUNTY – Dallas County Sheriff’s Department authorities say a man shot and killed his father and uncle before sparking a 9-hour manhunt. The man arrested has been identified as 24-year-old Christopher J. Scruggs. The Dallas County Sheriff issued a release from reports in Fordyce that two people were shot around 7 p.m. Thursday night between Farindale and Ivan. According to the sheriff, multiple agencies cornered the suspect around Highway 167 and captured the suspect after a 9-hour search.