Blue Devils win 2018 Neosho Classic

Moore earns MVP honors, leads West Memphis over Mitchell

By Lucas Davis

ldavis@joplinglobe.com NEOSHO, Missouri — It came down to a battle between two Memphisarea teams in the Gold Bracket championship game of the 64th Annual Neosho Holiday Classic.

Thanks in large part to the play of the tournament MVP, 6-foot-6 junior forward Chris Moore, the West Memphis Blue Devils (12-2) walked away the victor after knocking off Mitchell 61-50 on Saturday.

“Mitchell is an historic program, like us,” West Memphis coach Marcus Brown said. “I have known (Mitchell coach Andre) Turner a long time and he is a good friend of mine.

It’s kind of crazy that you come this far and play a team that is 20 miles from you.”

Moore finished three assists shy of a triple-double, scoring a game-high 23 points, pulling down 15 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Oh, he also had a game-high four blocks on the defensive end.

“He is the one that takes us to the promised land,” Brown said. “He did a heck of a job putting the team on his back. … He has grown tremendously in his leadership. He is a heck of a basketball player, but is an even better person.”

West Memphis (12-2) led for much of the first half before Mitchell (12-3) took the lead into the intermission on a 3-pointer at the top of the key by Justin Austin just before the horn. Despite trailing, Coach Brown liked the position his team was in.

“I told them that we were in good shape,” Brown said. “They got some offensive rebounds and hit a couple of threes. We knew they wanted to get in the paint, we just needed to focus on our one-one defense. When we did that, they started pressing a little bit and we took them out a lot of their sets.”

The third quarter was a true back-and-forth affair, as the lead between West Memphis and Mitchell changed hands seven times. Moore took over for the Blue Devils in the third with eight points, six rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Moore brought down the house with a thunderous dunk at the one-minute mark, and the period ended with Moore swatting a drive by Mitchell’s Michael Rice — who led the Tigers with 16 points, four assists and two rebounds — which turned into a 3-pointer by Corliss Brewer at the buzzer on the other end to send West Memphis into the fourth with a 44-38 advantage.

Mitchell made it a point to take away Moore down low in the fourth, but that just opened the door for other Blue Devil players to step up. With West Memphis holding a fourpoint lead with less than three minutes to play, Moore was fighting off being triple teamed in the paint, which left Immanuel Hoard open on the perimeter. Hoard received the pass at the top of the key and knocked down the triple to put the Blue Devils up 55-48, essential- ly sealing the win and clinching the champi- onship.

“We wanted to go inside with Chris, but we knew they were sinking in on him,” Brown said. “I countered with two shooters on the outside. As they sunk in, if we had a good kickout pass and (Hoard) liked what he saw, he had the green light.”

Brewer finished with 16 points and three rebounds, while Cavin Paige added nine points, two rebounds and two assists for the Blue Devils. Mikell Rice scored 10 points and added two rebounds for the Tigers.

West Memphis is no stranger to the Neosho Holiday Classic, finishing third two years ago and fifth last year. Finally taking the first-place trophy back home is an accomplishment they won’t soon forget.

“We pride ourselves on having a championship tradition,” Brown said. “This is the expectation for our program. We have been chipping away at it the last couple of years, so this is a big congratulations to my coaching staff, the kids and their parents.” Craigmont Takes Black Bracket Title Usually, if a team loses the turnover battle in a championship game, they aren’t likely to walk away happy.

That wasn’t the case for Bentonville, and the Tigers have their stout defense to thank for it.

Bentonville lost the turnover battle 15-6 and was outscored 18-4 in points off turnovers but held Craigmont (Tenn. ) to 32.4 percent shooting from the field, as the Tigers defeated the Chiefs 39-29 to win the Black Bracket championship game on Saturday.

“I think our guys played with a lot of discipline (on the defensive end),” Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said. “They had athletes that were quicker and faster than us, but I thought we packed it in pretty good. … This is the third tournament championship game we have been in this year and the first one we won, so I couldn’t be happier for our kids.”

The Tigers (10-3) held a 21-19 lead at the half and

took control in the third, holding the Chiefs (6-7) to two points in the period, while building a nine-point advantage with eight minutes to play. The closest Craigmont got to the lead was seven points, as Bentonville held firm for the win.

“Once they would get in the lane, they would break us down,” Rippee said. “We just stayed the course and followed through with what our scout was. I thought our guys played a lot more relaxed down the stretch.”

Michael Shanks led the Tigers with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Connor Deffebaugh had 14 points and two rebounds. Caleb Mosley led Craigmont with nine points, three rebounds and three steals.

This sto/y originally appeared in the Joplin (Missouri) Globe. AH rights reserved.

West Memphis guard Cavin Paige (30) challenges Memphis Mitchell’s Terrence Rucker during the championship game in the boys Gold Bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Saturday at Neosho High School. West Memphis beat Mitchell 61-50 for the title.

West Memphis’ Terry Burgess (back) and Memphis Mitchell’s Jamarious Horten (2 battle for a loose ball during their championship game in the boys Gold Bracket o the Neosho Holiday Classic on Saturday at Neosho High School. Globe | Laurie Sisk

