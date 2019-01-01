HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, January 2, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) An unexpected opportunity to travel might fall in your lap today. Or perhaps you will decide suddenly to make plans to travel in the future. Unexpected news in the media might catch you off guard.

Doublecheck all details related to banking, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues, because something unexpected might impact these areas. Be in on what’s happening!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A friend or partner might throw you a curveball today. Get ready for anything. Possibly this person wants more freedom in the relationship. Who knows?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your work routine will be interrupted today because of computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, staff shortages — something. Give yourself extra time to have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Parents take note: Today is an accident-prone day for your kids. Therefore, be vigilant at all times. Stay sharp.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Small appliances might break down today, or minor breakages could occur at home. Surprising news within the family might occur.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, you also can think outside the box today, which is why you have these genius-like ideas!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money and wealth today. You might find money; you might lose money. Something you own might be stolen, lost or damaged. Stay alert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You’re full of clever, original ideas today, which is why you want to enlighten others about what you think. Make sure you can find someone you enjoy talking to so you can share your thoughts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Some hidden surprises might take place today. Meanwhile, you are a bit restless. No worries — this is short-lived. This is a temporary feeling that will be gone in 24 hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A friend might surprise you today by doing or saying something unusual. Alternatively, you might meet a real character. Could be anything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Expect a few surprises when talking to bosses and parents today. They might throw you a zinger. Don’t overreact. Don’t quit your day job.

BORN TODAY: You are restless and impulsive, but you are also dogged, hardworking and you never quit. This is the perfect year to explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are. This is also a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your success next year.

