News Briefs

• Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Support Group Meeting – Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Levi Hospital Boardroom, 2nd Floor, 300 Prospect Ave., Hot Springs. Speaker Dr. Carlotta Wells. Topic “Lupus and Your Feet.” All meetings are free and open to the public. Contact person Jamesetta Smith at 501-5259380 or 800-294-8878.

• Introduction to Gardening Class –

Crittenden County Community Gardens Covering the What, Why, When and How of gardening for those who have never grown anything. Focusing on edible gardening, low cost gardening, limited space gardening, no-till and chemical free and community gardens at Woolfolk Library in Marion on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Register online on our Facebook page.

Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at EACC Fine Arts Center, Forrest City. Tickets available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480 ext. 352.

• 46th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper – In memory of Frank Alpe and Rodney Russell, Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 4:30 until 8 p.m. at V.F.W. Post, 5225 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Ticket price $35 per person. For tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now

Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• After School at Risk Program – Total Deliverance Cathedral Church is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the following locations: Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper M-F at 3:15/snacks at 4:15-5 p.m. Saturday and days of no school from 12 until 1:15 p.m. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree, supper from 7:45/snack 8:309:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./snacks at 1:15 p.m. Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin, supper M-F after school at 4:15-5 p.m./snacks at 5-5:30 p.m. Whole Truth Church, 524 2nd St., Earle, supper served every Wednesday from 7:308:15 p.m./snacks 8:15-8:45 p.m.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates in Earle –

Crittenden County Health Department, 841 Ruth St., Earle. Office hours are the first Wednesday of the month and every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birth Certificates are $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates are $10 ($8 for each additional copy).

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Families in Transition –

provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide “Safe Dates” Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in “Safe Dates”, please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis –

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting –

Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 S. 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center –

Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• Global Academy Child Care/Preschool Food Program – Meals available at no charge or at a reduced charge to enrolled persons at 301 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For eligibility there is a chart of how many children and how much gross income can be made allowing for free food or reduced food costs. Call 870-702-7530 or 901690-6040 for more information.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The Frank C. Steudlein Learning Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 203 Balfour Road and at 1600 Avondale Circle in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday during the programming year.

• Men In Schools To Encourage Reading –

Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• The Church Nurse – Health Ministry, 208 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite E, (next to HR Block), every Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Healthy lifestyle support group.

• Free Tai Chi Practice –

Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Mentoring Program – Is participating in the USDA-At Risk Afterschool Meal Program. Meals will be provided to all children up to age 19 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Provided at Whole Truth Church HYPE House, 524 2nd St., Earle.

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume to hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail .com. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870514-0515.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Infant and Toddler Program Ages 6 weeks to 36 months at 320 Lee St., Earle (behind the church). Open Monday through Friday. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-514-7373.

• Free Aerobics Classes –

First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri, West Memphis. Monday and Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Bring hand weights and mats if you have them. For more info, call (870) 735-1805

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 7393944.

• The Bellamy Brothers –