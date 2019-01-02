F eld finally set for 2018 National Football Championship Game

AJabma, Clemson on collision course

By the Times Sports Staff

Over the course of the past several weeks, 40 college football bowl games have been played, and after months of speculation, showdowns and debate, the field is set for the 2018 National College Football Championship.

Results from this year’s bowl games: Saturday, Dec. 15

• Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A& T 24, Alcorn State 22

• New Mexico Bowl: Utah State 52, North Texas 13

• Cure Bowl: Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

• Las Vegas Bowl: Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

• Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

• New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

• Boca Raton Bowl: UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13 Wednesday, Dec. 19

• Miami Beach Bowl: Ohio 27, San Diego State On: San Diego State

• Thursday, Dec. 20 Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall 38, South Florida 20 Friday, Dec. 21

• Bahamas Bowl: FIU 35, Toledo 32

• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU 49, Western Michigan 18 Saturday, Dec. 22

• Birmingham Bowl: Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

• Armed Forces Bowl: Army 70, Houston 14

• Dollar General Bowl: Troy 42, Buffalo 32

• Hawaii Bowl: Louisiana Tech 31 vs. Hawaii 14 Wednesday, Dec. 26

• First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State — Cancelled

• Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

• Cheez-It Bowl: TCU 10, California 7 Thursday, Dec. 27

• Independence Bowl: Duke 56, Temple 27

• Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

• Texas Bowl: Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38 Friday, Dec. 28

• Music City Bowl: Auburn 63, Purdue 14

• Camping World Bowl: Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18

• Alamo Bowl: Washington State 28, Iowa State 26 Saturday, Dec. 29

• Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15

• Belk Bowl: Virginia 28, South Carolina 0

• Arizona Bowl: Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13

• Cotton Bowl Classic: Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3 (College Football Playoff semifinal)

• Orange Bowl: Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34 (College Football Playoff Monday, Dec. 31

• Military Bowl: Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31

• Sun Bowl: Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13

• Redbox Bowl: Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

• Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma State 38, Missouri 33

• Holiday Bowl: Northwestern 31, Utah 20

• Gator Bowl: Texas A& M 52, North Carolina State 13 Tuesday, Ian. 1

• Outback Bowl: Iowa 27, Mississippi State 22

• Citrus Bowl: Kentucky 27, Penn State 24

• Fiesta Bowl: LSU 40, UCF32 • Rose Bowl: Ohio State 28, Washington 10

• Sugar Bowl (7:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia — Prediction: Georgia The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Monday, Ian. 7, on ESPN, with kick-off set for 7 p.m.

The 2019 National Championship Game will see College Football Playoff semifinal winners Alabama and Clemson playing for the title.

Last year, Alabama rallied to beat Georgia for the title.

This year, Alabama will meet familiar foe Clemson for the national championship in Santa Clara, Calif.

The title game is at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson will play Alabama with the Tide as a heavy favorite.

Here were the semifinals: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 With the Tigers and the Tide winning, the two meet for the fourth year in a row in the College Football Playoff (three times for the title, once in a semifinal).

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will provide TV coverage. Sean Mc-Donough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game on the radio.

This is the fifth year of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama is the only school to win more than once, with the Tide winning in 2015 and 2017. Before the CFP, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) had two teams meet for the BCS title.

Going into this year’s College Football Playoff, three of the four programs in the semifinals have won titles since 2000.

Alabama has five national titles since the 2009 season, including beating Georgia last year. Clemson won the 2015 title by beating Alabama in the final moments. Oklahoma won its most recent title in the 2000 season, when the Sooners beat defending national champion Florida State in the BCS era.

Of the four, Notre Dame is in the longest national title drought. The Irish won their most recent championship in 1988, when they beat West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl.

After 40 bowl games the champions of college football’s 2018 season will be crowned next Monday night as Alabama and Clemson collide.