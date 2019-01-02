¿ SPORTS

• Earle Bulldogs Basketball — The Earle Bulldogs picked up a pair of road wins over the weekend, playing in the 2018 Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison on December 2729. The Bulldogs beat Lee County 58-53 on Dec. 26, and bested Watson Chapel 68-5 8 on Dec. 27. The Lady Bulldogs were runners-up, losing to Gravette in the Championship Game. The Bulldogs return to action on Lriday night at home against McCrory. JV action tips off at 4 p.m. in Earle.

• Marion Patroits Basketsubmitted ball — The Marion varsity basketball team took on teams from around the Mid-South Highland Tournament over the Christmas Break. The Patriots had wins over Highland and Lee County but came up short against Raliegh-Egypt. Marion takes on West Memphis this Lriday night on the Blue Devils’s home court. Game time is 7 p.m. at Lehr Arena.

• West Memphis Blue Devils Basketball — The West Memphis Blue Devils beat host team Joplin, Missouri, in the Neosho Invitational Holiday Classic in Neosho, Misourri. The Lady Blue Devils beat Bauxite in the 2018 Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison on December 27-29. Both teams pick up Class 6A Conference play this Lriday night at home against Marion.

• West Memphis Christian Basketball — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights basketball team returns to action following Christmas break on Tuesday Jan. 8, hitting the road to take on Desoto Academy with JV boys and girls and Varsity boys and girls. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. for the first game.

The Knights return home on Thursday, Jan. 8, when WMCS hosts JV and varsity boys and girls action against Marvell Academy.

The action begins at 4 p.m.

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball — The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds resume play after the first of the year in the 2019 Jackson State Classic in Jackson Tennessee. On Lriday, Jan. 4, the Greyhounds take on Campbellsville University at Somerset at 4 p.m. And on Saturday, Jan. 5, the Greyhounds take on Mid-South Prep, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. Lor more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 735-5900.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. Lor more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.