AGFC Northeast Arkansas Waterfowl Report

Duck numbers showing slight improvement

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com

Big Lake WMA

When the Ditch 81 extension gauge near Manila (upstream of the Big Lake north-end control structure) reads 17.5 feet, water is beginning to come over the north levee degrade on Big Lake WMA. When the Ditch 81 Extension gauge reads 18.0 feet or higher, the water level on the WMA will rise quickly and hunters should exercise caution while on the area. Be aware of underwater logs in boat runs and hangers in trees.

Big Lake NWR is holding an average number of ducks for this time of year.

• North Woods GTR Habitat: Mast production is fair.

Water Level: Bo Dock gauge currently reads 237.3 feet msl. Target level is 235.5 feet with 100 percent flooded.

• South Woods GTR Habitat: Mast production is fair.

Water Level: The 7-Mile gauge is currently at 236.5 feet msl. Target level is 234.5 feet with 100 percent flooded.

• Simmons Field Habitat: A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is very good in north unit, middle field was planted in Chawapa millet coverage is fair, south field was stripped in Chawapa millet fair with strips of smartweed that did extremely well.

Water Level: 100 percent coverage.

Dave Donaldson Black River WMA

Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. Please remember to keep boats off the levees so AGFC personnel can access the area.

Boats blocking access will be moved. Unattended trailers are not to be left overnight on parking areas.

• Upper Island GTR Habitat: Below-average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 270.25 feet msl. Target level is 269.5 feet msl. 100 percent flooded.

• Lower Island GTR Habitat: Below-average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 268.95 feet msl. Target level is 268.0 feet msl. 100 percent flooded.

• Upper Reyno GTR Habitat: Below-average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 267.88 feet msl. Target level is 266.9 feet msl. 100 percent flooded.

• Lower Reyno GTR Habitat: Below-average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 266.8 feet msl. Target level is 266.3 feet msl. 100 percent flooded.

• Winchester GTR Habitat: Below-average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 263.92 feet msl. Target level is 263.7 feet msl. 100 percent flooded.

Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA

Boaters should use caution while using the Thompson Tract boat run. A few ducks and geese are moving through the area.

• South Oliver GTR Habitat: Mast production has been good.

Water Level: 100 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 1.9 feet.

• Thompson Tract GTR Habitat: Mast production has been good.

Water Level: 100 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 1.6 feet.

• Lake Hogue WRA Habitat: Primarily deep open water habitat.

Water Level: Nomial pool level.

Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA

Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. In addition, hunters should allow safe passage when parking vehicles along roadsides. Vehicles blocking access will be moved.

• Adam Brake GTR Habitat: Good abundance of mast crop within the GTR.

Water Level: Water level is 240.0 feet msl with a target level of 240.0 msl. 100 percent flooded.

• Rainey Brake GTR Habitat: Good abundance of mast crop within the GTR.

Water Level: 100 percent flooded.

• Eagle Pond GTR Habitat: Good abundance of mast crop within the GTR.

Water Level: 100 percent flooded.

• Phase III Moist-Soil Unit Habitat: Good wetlandtype vegetation.

Water Level: 100 percent flooded.

• Charles Crisp Moist-Soil Unit Habitat: Good wetlandtype vegetation. Water Level: 100 percent flooded.

• Ward Field Moist-Soil Unit Habitat: Good wetlandtype vegetation. Water Level: 100 percent flooded.

• River Field Moist-Soil Unit Habitat: Good wetlandtype vegetation.. Water Level: 100 percent flooded.

St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA

Hunt Area Habitat: Mast production is average with- in the hunt area.

Water Level: Water levels on St. Francis Sunken Lands for waterfowl season are dependent on flows from St. Francis River. The target level for providing huntable timber is 212.0 feet msl read from the Oak Donnick gauge. As of Dec. 21, levels were 0.94 feet above target at 212.94 feet msl. A fair number of birds are in the area this week, with large numbers of geese.

• Snowden WRA Habitat: There was a small green-up response of wetland plants after the growing season burns throughout the unit.

flooded, mostly in the lowlying areas due to rain.

• Payneway WRA Habitat: Pool D has 14 acres of buckwheat providing good bugging areas when water becomes available. A,B,C pools have sunflowers left standing with underneath. Barrows have been mowed for openwater use. Water Level: Pool A is at 10 percent. Pool B is at 25 percent coverage. Pool C is at 20 percent. Pool D is at 50 percent.

Water Level: 10 percent some smartweed response