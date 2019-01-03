Davidsonville State Park planning winter events

Park offers a variety of classes, workshops in early 2019

Davidson Historic State Park Davidsonville Historic State Park, located at 7953 Hwy. 166 South, in Pocahontas has set a schedule that includes a series of fun events for the early months of 2019.

• Build Your Own Bat Box Workshop Saturday, January 19, 9 a.m. to noon Meeting Place: Education Center Cost: $15 per box Come get hands on and build your very own bat house to take home and install on your property!

Space is limited and reservations are required. Cost includes all supplies and instructions.

• Wilderness Survival Hike Saturday, February 9, 9 a.m. to noon Meeting Place: Visitor Center Porch Lace up your hiking boots and pull on your gloves as we take a morning hike designed to teach some basic wilderness survival skills. Participants should dress for the weather; bring water, and something to snack on.

• Leather Crafting Workshop Saturday, February 23, 9 a.m. to noon Meeting Place: Education Center Cost: $10 per person-Registration Required Long before big box stores made shopping easy, homemade was the way to get many common personal items. Join the park interpreter and make a leather-craft item of your own in this beginner level workshop. All materials provided to make your choice of three unique items. Space is limited and reservations are required.

• Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m.

to 4 p.m.

Meeting Place: Davidsonville Historic State Park

• Davidsonville Discovery Day Thursday, March 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meeting Place: Education Center Cost: $10 per person-Registration Required

• Spring Break 2019 March 15-24 — Events are still being planned.

Call the park for more information!

For more information on these and other events or to sign up, call 870-8924708 or email davidsonville@ arkansas.gov

From Geoffrey Havens