HOROSCOPE

For Friday,January 4, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You can be bossy and rebellious. Nevertheless, since we all deal with authority figures, today’s New Moon is a good time to examine your relationship to authority.

What further education and training can you get to improve your job? What travel might you undertake to enhance your life? Good questions for today’s New Moon.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Start to give serious thought to how you can get out of debt. Also, how can you best use the wealth and resources of others?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Think about what you can do to improve your closest relationships and partnerships. Today is the only New Moon all year that is directly opposite your sign.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) What can you do to improve your job, how you do your job or how you relate to co-workers? Today’s New Moon is a great day to make resolutions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It’s important to have a good balance between work and play. Our North American work ethic places too much emphasis on work. You need to play as well!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) How can you improve your relations with family members? How can you improve your home? These are the things to ponder with today’s New Moon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Are you clear in your everyday communications with others? Do people really understand you? Do you take the time to truly listen to others? Think about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) What is your attitude to money? If you think it’s a root of all evil or if you think easy come easy go, you won’t have much of it. Our attitude to something affects how it manifests in our life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Take a realistic look in the mirror today and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. What is the impression you create on your world?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) It’s good to think about what belief system you embrace, whether it’s a religion or your own code of ethics. Today’s New Moon is the perfect day to ponder this.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do you hang out with quality people? Do you like your friends? If you want to have more friends, be friendly!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are dedicated, charming and resourceful. You are optimistic and generous, but you do not like crowds. This year you are wrapping up a nine-year cycle, which is why it is a time of completions and taking inventory. Expect to say goodbye to people, places and possessions. The good news is you are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)