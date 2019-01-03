Resolve to give blood in 2019 with the Red Cross

Donations needed in the new year

www.RedCrossBlood.org MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood by resolving to give blood this January National Blood Donor Month.

Donating blood is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients like Judy Janssen, who was diagnosed with end-stage autoimmune liver disease in 2016.

Janssen received frequent blood transfusions – sometimes multiple times a week – until she underwent a liver transplant last January.

“Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort,” said Janssen, who received dozens of transfusions before and during her transplant surgery. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood donations.”

The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year.

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood regularly, beginning in January. To encourage donations immediately, all those who come to donate by Jan. 6 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostA Drive.

Upcoming East Arkansas blood donation opportunities: Blytheville 1/15/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mississippi County Library, 200 N 5th Manila 1/8/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Manila Community Center, 100 Airport Road Lepanto 1/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., East Poinsett High School, 502 McClellan Weiner 1/2/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Weiner Christian Church, 321 W. Second Street How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass or use the Blood Donor App.

