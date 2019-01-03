Tough task for Lady Hogs

Arkansas women tip off SEC play tonight with Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team opens Southeastern Conference action hosting two-time NCAA runner-up Mississippi State tonight at 6 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (11-3) jumps into the teeth of the SEC in the first month of play facing the highest-ranking league team in the No. 7 Lady Bulldogs (12-1).

The Razorbacks wrapped up nonconference play with 11 wins and are ahead of where head coach Mike Neighbors thought they might be at this point in the season. Arkansas added a lot of offense to its lineup this season and the scoring is up from a year ago.

Also up are the scoring options. The Razorbacks looked to two players last season to handle the bulk of the points but this season Neighbors has more shooters. Redshirt sophomore Chelsea Dungee, senior Malica Monk and junior college transfer Alexis Tolefree lead Arkansas statistically. Opponents, however, also have to account for senior Raven Northcross-Baker, sophomore transfer A’Tyanna Gaulden, junior Jailyn Mason and senior Bailey Zimmerman, all of whom can score quickly.

Mississippi State enters the start of SEC play having scored 100+ points in six of it’s first 13 games.

Four players average double figures led by Teaira McCowan who checks in with 16.7 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs also have a significant size advantage with seven players listed at 6-1 or taller.

McCowan, at 6-7, and Promise Taylor and Jessika Carter at 6-5, are among the tallest players Arkansas will face all season.

