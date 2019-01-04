Docettes present 2018 Debutantes

50th annual Cotillion showcases local young ladies

By the Evening Times News Staff

On Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, the Docette Society Club hosted its 50th Debutante Cotillion at 5 p.m. at the West Memphis Civic Auditorium.

The 50th anniversary was spectacular as fourteen young ladies were presented to society in the grandest of fashion. Local high school seniors from the Academies of West Memphis, Marion High School, and West Memphis Christian School dazzled the crowds in their white gowns, with their stage presentation, and during their Tennessee Waltz and formal dance routines.

The hosts for the evening were Carolyn Mills and West Memphis Mayor- elect Marco McClendon. The evening began as the seven judges were introduced along with each member of the organization including the following: Cynthia Cheatham, President; Carolyn Mills, Vice-president; Betty Robinson, Treasurer; Leonard Robinson, Choreographer; Dorrinda Roberts, Secretary; Mr. Roberts, Sergeant of Arms; and Carly Ely, Public Relations.

Each debutante selected an escort for the evening and a little sister (Lady in Waiting). While each beautiful young lady was introduced, her parents, escort, and lady in waiting were presented on stage as well. Entertainment was by Chasterdee Jones who performed a monologue and by the debutantes along with their escorts.

Maurice Blair of L.E.A.D. gave a phenomenal speech to the crowd and awarded each debutante with a plaque. In addition, each year special community leaders are selected and honored at the cotillion.

The Spotlight of the Year was given to Thula Thomas, and the book Dedication award was presented to Rev. Herman Coleman. All debutantes received gift bags and certificates, and all escorts and ladies in waiting were presented with certificates.

“All of the debutantes were truly amazing and beautiful, and they’re all winners,” said Blair.

The title of Miss Docette was given to Imani Tynes, 1st place runner-up was Kamoni Clay, and 2nd place runner-up was Jordyn Haney. The grand title of Miss Debutante was presented to Kamoni Clay, 1st place Miss Debutante Jordyn Haney, and 2nd place Miss Debutante Imani Tynes. After the cotillion, a reception was held at Wonder City Boys & Girls Club where the cotillion started 50 years ago.

“A special thank you goes to the parents, escorts, families, friends, businesses, churches, Mr. Billy Joe Hayes, Ms. Robin, and the community for supporting these young ladies and for making the cotillion a success,” said Blair.

Above: The Belles of the Ball and their escorts (from left to right): Jordan Haney, Mark Robinson, Kamoni Clay, Imani Tynes, Billy Hayes. Below: The Debutantes’ escorts enjoy a photo op with new West Memphis mayor Marco McClendon.

Submitted photos