Gardening Class rescheduled

Community Gardens group wants to encourage locals to get involved

By the Evening Times News Staff

news@theeveningtimes.com

Calling all you “green thumb” types!

There will be an “Introduction to Gardening Class” hosted by the Crittenden County Community Gardens in just a couple of weeks to get you a head start on making 2019 the Year of the Garden.

Covering the “What, Why, When and How of Gardening” for those who have never grown anything, the class is a great way to get in on the ground floor of gardening and dig in to what steps you can do before sprring planing arrives.

Focusing on edible gardening, low cost gardening, limited space gardening, no-till and chemical free and community gardens, the class was originally set for Jan. 19, but due to the Martin Luther King Jr.

holiday, the class will now be held at the Woolfolk Library in Marion on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. Register online the Crittenden County Community Gardens Facebook page.

Three books were recently donated to the Woolfolk Public Library by David Corbett of Crittenden County Community Gardens — “The Rodale Book of Composting,” “Gaia’s Garden” and “Farmers of Forty Centuries: Organic Farming in China, Korea, and Japan.” The volumes should be available for circulation soon in the Gardening Section at the library.

Submitted photo