Time to ‘GetFit’ in Crittenden County

Extension Service bringing back fitness program

From Meredith Wayman

It's that time of year when holiday festivities are in full swing. Busy schedules, sweet treats and endless holiday celebrations are easy distractions to pursing healthier choices.

With the end of one year, and the beginning of a new year on the horizon, why not start 2019 by making your health a priority? The Extension GetFit program is an established, researchbased program geared towards mid-life and older adults through the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in Crittenden County.

The 45-to-60 minute classes work to improve strength, balance, endurance and flexibility through use of hand weights, resistance bands and medicine balls. Beginning in January, twice-aweek classes will be held at various locations on Mondays and Thursdays.

The morning class will meet at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Marion starting Monday Jan. 14, and afternoon classes will meet at 1 p.m., at Missouri Street Church of Christ in West Memphis, 3:30 p.m., at Marion VPA School in West Memphis and 3:45 p.m., at the Earle Community Center in Earle beginning Monday, Jan. 7.

The cost of the program is a one-time fee of $20 for the 2019 program year. All you have to bring is your own hand weights.

This opportunity is open to anyone regardless of age or physical ability.

For more information on the Extension GetFit exercise program or any other family and consumer science programs, contact County Extension Agent, Meredith Wayman, at mwayman@uaex.edu or 870-739-3239.