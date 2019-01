Winter Volleyball

The J.W. Rich Girls Club will serve up their first-ever Winter Volleyball League this Monday evening with a pair of games in the 12-and-over league. Game times are 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The season runs through Feb. 16. For more information about the J.W. Rich Girls Club and their programs, find them on Facebook.

Photo courtesy of J.W. Rich Girls Club