Grizzlies to part ways with Chandler Parsons

often-injured star set to be traded after dispute with management

It appears Chandler Parsons' time in Memphis has come to an end.

Parsons will leave the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely while his agent and their front office work to find a trade for him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace wanted Parsons to play multiple games with their G League team, the Memphis Hustle, before returning to the Grizzlies active roster, per Wojnarowski. While Parsons was willing to play for the Hustle, he wanted a clearer plan in place for his return to the Grizzlies before doing so.

This disagreement was reportedly the final straw.

“We met with Chandler and spoke with him and his representation numerous times during his rehab process, laying out a number of options to help integrate a healthy and effective Chandler back onto the floor,” Wallace said in a statement to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “In the last of these conversations, we presented Chandler clear options for him and his representatives to choose, which included a short threehome- game stint for the Memphis Hustle or rehab either in Memphis or in Los Angeles with the training team of his choice.

“Chandler subsequently chose to continue his rehab in Los Angeles. We will continue to monitor Chandler’s progress.”

Parsons is currently in the third year of his fouryear, $94 million deal with the Grizzlies. He’s still owed more than $38 million from the team under that deal, and is guaranteed to make $25.1 million next season.

The 30-year-old has played in just three games this season while dealing with swelling in his right knee, and just 73 games total for the Grizzlies since he signed with them in 2016. Parsons had season- ending knee injuries or surgeries in each of his last four seasons, twice in Memphis and twice with the Dallas Mavericks.

He was, however, medically cleared to play on December 21, though the Grizzlies have not used him yet.

“The most confusing part for me is I’m healthy,” Parsons told the Commercial Appeal last month. “I’m medically cleared by the people I work with every single day, that are experts at this kind of stuff, so it’s frustrating to watch a team struggle and I’m sitting there on the bench healthy, dying to play.”

The Grizzlies have lost 10 of their last 12 games, and are currently 11th in the Western Conference with an 18-21 record.