SPORTS W NEWS

Í BRIEFS

• Earle Bulldogs Basketball — The Earle Bulldogs picked up a win over the weekend, beating McCrory 77-31. The Bulldogs (9-5, 5-0 in Class 2A, Region 6) return to action tonight at home against KIPP Delta of Helena. The Lady Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0 in Class 2A, Region 6) will take on the KIPP Delta Lady Thunder tonight at home. JV action tips off at 5 p.m. in Earle.

• Marion Patriots Basketball — The Marion Patriots beat West Memphis on the road last Friday night, 64-52. The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Devils, 47-43. The Patriots hit the road tonight to take on Nettleton. The Lady Pats (9-6, 1-0 5A East) will play the Lady Raiders (121, 1-0) at 6 p.m, followed by the Marion boys (8-3, 1-0 5A East) against the Raiders (7-3, 1-0) at 7 p.m.

• West Memphis Blue Devils Basketball — The West Memphis Blue Devils lost to Marion Friday night, 64-52. The Lady Blue Devils fell to the Lady Patriots, 47-43.

Both teams pick up Class 5A Conference play tonight on the road against Searcy. The Blue Devils (12-3, 0-1 5A East) take on the Lions (8-6, 1-0), while the Lady Devils (74, 0-1 5A East) and the Lady Lions (4-10, 01) tip off at 6 p.m.

• West Memphis Christian Basketball — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights basketball team returns to action following Christmas break this afternoon, hitting the road to take on Desoto Academy with JV boys and girls and Varsity boys and girls.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. for the first game. The Knights return home on Thursday, Jan. 8, when WMCS hosts JV and varsity boys and girls action against Marvell Academy. The action begins at 4 p.m.

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball — The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds resumed play after the first of the year in the 2019 Jackson State Classic in Jackson Tennessee. On Friday, Jan.

4, the Greyhounds defeated Campbellsville University at Somerset 85-72. The Greyhounds (9-3) next travel to Booneville, Mississippi, to take on Northeast Mississippi Community College this evening at 6:30 p.m.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.

For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.c om, Sara Fenter – sfenter@ fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom 6 hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.