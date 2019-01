rteyw»* 1

Santa’s Elves

Women of Elegance awarded its 2018 Rose Award, which is given every year to a cancer survivor to help with Christmas gifts for their minor children, to this year’s recipient, Ms. LaKeshia Williams. Gracefully Elegant Ministry is headed by Co-Pastor Sherry Levy, who also partnered with W.O.E. and donated gifts for her children.

Submitted photos