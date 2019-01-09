SPORTS

• Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball —

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 1-0 in the SEC) defeated the Texas A& M Aggies (6-6, 0-1 in the SEC) 73-71 on Saturday to open up Southeastern Conference Play. The Razorbacks return to action tonight at home against the Florida Gators (85,0-1 in the SEC) in an SEC showdown. Game time from Fayetteville is 7:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

• Earle Bulldogs Basketball — The Earle Bulldogs will hit the road on Friday in action against Cross County, with a full slate of junior high and high school boys and girls games.

The action tips off with the 7th grade game at 4 p.m. in Cherry Valley.

• Marion Patriots Basketball — The Marion Patriots will host the Searcy Lions this Friday night at Patriot Arena in a 5A Conference tilt.

The Lady Patriots tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys game following at 7 p.m.

• West Memphis Blue Devils Basketball — The West Memphis Blue Devils will host the Nettleton Raiders at home this Friday night. The Lady Devils take on the Lady Raiders at 6 p.m.

The Blue Devils and Raiders tip off at 7 p.m.

Following the game will be a special ESPN nationally- televised game between East High School (Memphis, Tenn.) and Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) at 8 p.m.

• West Memphis Christian Basketball — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights return home on Thursday, Jan. 8, when WMCS hosts JV and varsity boys and girls action against Marvell Academy. The action begins at 4 p.m.

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball' – The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds hit the road this weekend, traveling to Magnolia to take on the Southern Arkansas University Tech Muleriders.

Game time is 2 p.m.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 735-5900. John Beaumont -j beau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter sfenter @ fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via e-mail at info@mystudiogray.com, or call (901) 303-6221.