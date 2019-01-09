Wife returns home to find extra lingerie in her bed

Northeast Arkansas Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

TRUMANN — Anortheast Arkansas man has been arrested on accusations that he slit the throats of several puppies and dumped their bodies in a ditch, according to reports from Poinsett County law enforcement and Jonesboro news official reports.

Jerry Dewayne Miller, 58, of Trumann faces five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Miller was arrested Saturday after someone told the Poinsett County sheriff’s office they had seen Miller kill the puppies and throw them into a ditch in the area of Arkansas 214 and Henderson Lane, the Jonesboro TV station reported. A sheriff’s office detective reportedly found five puppies dead at the scene.

Authorities took away other dogs from Miller’s home after his arrest, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Miller was released from the Poinsett County jail Monday.

***

Discovery Park of

America Set for 2019

UNION CITY, Tenn.— Discovery Park of America (DPA) in Union City, Tenn. is kicking off 2019 with a new president and CEO and exciting plans for the future. Scott Williams joined the DPA team in November 2018. Williams has spent his initial weeks with the organization working closely with retiring president, Jim Rippy, the DPA staff, board and community stakeholders to identify ways to continue to grow DPA’s established position as a premiere museum and heritage park.

Williams and his wife, Michelle, are returning home to West Tennessee from Washington, D.C. where he served as president and COO of the Newseum, a 250,000-square-foot museum on Pennsylvania Ave., for six years. This position followed 12 years in leadership positions with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. in Memphis. His prior experience executing the mission of a nonprofit museum with exhibits, programs and education and his appreciation for the reputation DPA has established in just five years has him anxious to contribute to the bright future of DPA.

“Robert Kirkland’s vision was to create a unique, stateof- the-art experience where the desire to learn more would be sparked in both children and adults,” Williams said. “It’s been thrilling to see how the community in this region and the DPA staff have built upon that vision and created a place that does that so well while at the same time celebrates our region’s unique cultural heritage and natural history. I’m honored to get to lead the team as we make plans for an exciting future together.”

DPA’s 2019 calendar will be filled with events and programs targeting regional students, lifelong learners and teachers with focus on science, technology, engineering, fine art, math and history. The calendar will also include special events for DPA members, annual fundraisers to support the mission of DPA and opportunities to spotlight West Tennessee history and culture that will include fine artists, craftspeople and musicians. Also new for 2019 will be a weekend celebrating spiritual music, a teacher appreciation day and discounted admission for educators and college students with school identification. Guests at DPA this year will find a new VIP admission ticket option packed with great benefits, a “Behindthe- scenes Tram and Tour” that will take them through the back of park, the “Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks” and the “Hot Wheels: Race to Win” temporary exhibits and lots more.

Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, Tenn. and is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

***

Mississippi Adding ‘In God We Trust’ to New License Plates

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi has a new standard license plate that includes the state seal with the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The new design is being phased in during 2019, replacing one featured the guitar of blues legend B.B. King.

The standard Mississippi license plate is redesigned every few years, partly as a way of catching people who fail to pay the annual renewal fees. Drivers receive the new plate when their old one expires and they pay the fees.

For extra fees, the state also sells a variety of specialty car tags .

Some critics say the new license plate design is unbalanced, with three letters on the left, then the off-center state seal, then four numbers on the right.