ASU Mid-South men’s basketball program on a roll

Greyhounds win a pair on the road

From ASU Mid-South

asumidsouthsports.com Greyhounds Set Records in Jackson State Classic Utilizing a couple of individual record performances, the Greyhounds started the new year with an 85-72 victory over Campbellsville University at Somerset in the first game of the Jackson State Classic held in Jackson, Tennessee.

In his first career start, freshman Jalen Sasser pulled down 19 rebounds to shatter the single-game school record of 16 shared by Trent Steen and Tasmania Jones.

Sophomore Shaheed Halk also put in a record-setting perfomiance by dishing out 13 assists to tie the single- game school record previously held by Berkeley Boston.

Ironically, the Greyhounds also set a record for fewest free throws in a game by hitting only 2-of-5 from the charity stripe to break the record of 3 made free throws set February 1, 2018 against Central Baptist College JV.

The Greyhounds took the lead on the first possession of the game with a Jalen Lynn three-pointer and never trailed, building up an 18-point lead in the first half only to settle for a 4639 lead at the half. The Greyhounds then raced out of the gate after halftime to lead by 20 points early in the second half, but the pesky Tigers staged a comeback to pull within two points midway through the half. ASU Mid-South then went on another run as Lynn hit consecutive three-pointers and Christian White scored 8 of his team-high 16 points and a game-high 6 blocks to solidify the Greyhound victory.

Tying White for scoring honors was Lynn with 16 points while Caleb Henry and Ike Moore finished with 13 points each and Sasser completed his evening with 12 points to go with the record 19 rebounds, giving him his first career double-double.

Greyhounds Pick Up Forfeit Victory The Greyhounds warmed up before Saturday’s game the same way they have done in 11 previous contests this season, but then joined the officials, game workers and fans in waiting for an opponent who never showed up to play.

ASU Mid-South was playing the final game in the 2019 Jackson State Classic in Jackson, Tennessee, after earning an 85-72 victory over Campbellsville University at Somerset the previous day. Jackson State Community College had defeated Mid-South Prep in Friday’s nightcap and had just defeated Somerset before the Greyhounds took the floor to wami up.

But as the clock ticked down to tipoff time Jackson State officials notified head coach Chris Parker that they were unaware of Mid-South Prep’s whereabouts. After a 15-minute delay Coach Parker was notified that Mid-South Prep would not be coming to play and thus forfeit the contest.

Greyhounds Beat Northeast Mississippi on the Road The Greyhounds continued their winning ways on Tuesday, traveling down to Northeast Mississippi Community College (10-2) to pick up a win on the road. The 94-86final over the Tigers gave ASU Mid-South its fifth straight victory and moved the greyhounds to 10-3 overall.

The Greyhounds will remain on the road this weekend as they travel west to Magnolia for a Saturday showdown with the Southern Arkansas University Tech Muleriders. Game time is 2 p.m.

ASU Mid-South Greyhounds coach Chris Parker rallies his team during a win over Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Photo courtesy of ASU Mid-South Sports