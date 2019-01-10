HOROSCOPE

For Friday, January 11, 2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The Moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler Mars, and they are both dancing nicely with Venus. It’s a great day to travel and explore the world!

You will get a lot done behind the scenes today. You feel encouraged because support and even money from another source will help you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Rally your troops and set them marching! Your interactions with friends and groups will be powerful today. People will look to you for leadership.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your relations with bosses, parents and VIPs will be strong and successful today. They admire your energy and your ambition because you intend to get things done!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Travel for pleasure will delight you today. If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own backyard. Explore your town and learn something new!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) The help and support from another source will please you today. This might make it easier for you to redecorate at home or to entertain.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You have high energy today, which is a good thing because you will attract high-energy people to you! Your words are sweet and diplomatic. Everyone loves you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to make money on the job. You might be focused or more active with a pet today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a great day to buy wardrobe items for yourself. It’s also a wonderful day to socialize and enjoy playful activities with children and sports!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today. You also want to make big improvements to where you live. Roll up your sleeves and get busy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups. Because you are a strong communicator today, you will convince others to see your point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you make an excellent impression on bosses, parents and VIPs — even the police. Because of this, you can use your influence to help a third party. You also might do something that ultimately helps to boost your own income. Kaching!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are outspoken and you love to socialize. You are also a voracious reader. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year. This is an excellent year to explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are. This is your year of teaching and learning.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)