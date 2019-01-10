LIFETIME

Good Behavior Rewarded

The Good Behavior party at Marion Math, Science and Technology Magnet was a blast for and students who earned their halos last semester. The youngsters could wear the pajamas for the party, including some really wild house shoes. Needless to say, if you are a technology school, there are going to be some robots to control and races to stack boxes correctly. Good behavior rewards spilled over to the putt-putt course, while some youngsters stacked plastic clubs to new elevations. If golf and stacking things were not your cup of tea, students could throw “snowballs” and knock over cups or pin the nose on the reindeer. If not controlling a robot, one student had to get way down to check his tech device to see how it works. The grand event of the Good Behavior party was getting a chance to smack a teacher with a plate full of whipped cream then getting your picture made with her.

Photos by Mike Douglas