• Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball — The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 1-0 in the SEC) defeated the Texas A& M Aggies (6-6, 0-1 in the SEC) 73-71 on Saturday to open up Southeastern Conference Play. The Razorbacks return to action tonight at home against the Florida Gators (8-5, 0-1 in the SEC) in an SEC showdown. Game time from Fayetteville is 7:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

• Earle Bulldogs Basketball — The Earle Bulldogs will hit the road on Friday in action against Cross County, with a full slate of junior high and high school boys and girls games. The action tips off with the 7th grade game at 4 p.m. in Cherry Valley.

• Marion Patriots Basketball — The Marion Patriots will host the Searcy Lions this Friday night at Patriot Arena in a 5 A Conference tilt. The Lady Patriots tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys game following at 7 p.m.

• West Memphis Blue Devils Basketball — The West Memphis Blue Devils will host the Nettleton Raiders at home this Friday night. The Lady Devils take on the Lady Raiders at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils and Raiders tip off at 7 p.m. Following the game will be a special ESPN nationally-televised game between East High School (Memphis, Tenn.) and Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) at 8 p.m.

• West Memphis Christian Basketball — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights return home on Thursday, Jan. 8, when WMCS hosts JV and varsity boys and girls action against Marvell Academy. The action begins at 4 p.m.

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball

— The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds hit the road this weekend, traveling to Magnolia to take on the Southern Arkansas University Tech Muleriders. Game time is 2 p.m.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.

For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont j beau. y ounglife@ gmail. c om, Sara Fenter – sfenter@ fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter j fenter@ fenerpt.com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. For more information or to register, inquire via email at info@mystudiogray. com, or call (901) 303-6221.