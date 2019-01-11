HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, January 12,2019 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are the pioneer of the zodiac. Today you want to plan an ambitious trip that will be truly exciting!

Well, you couldn’t pick a better year to do it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Because you feel sympathetic for others, you want to be generous through fundraising or using shared property to benefit others. Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A partner or close friend will encourage you to get your name out there and promote your reputation. People might not be aware of what you really can do.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Don’t go overboard at work today, because you’re tempted to do this. Start with perfection and then scale back and stick with reality. Reality works.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a marvelous, playful, fun-loving day! Enjoy a romantic date. Meet a friend for lunch or a drink.

Sports events and tiny vacations will delight!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You want to make improvements to your home this year, and you’re thinking big! Make a list. Start with your dreams, then see what’s doable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today you are upbeat, optimistic and in a positive frame of mind.

This is why others want to be in your company! People like to hang around happy people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)Business and commerce are favored today. Trust your moneymaking ideas. It’s possible to go overboard, so do be careful. Keep one foot on the ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a great day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself!

You feel confident and happy to be in your skin.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Quiet plans behind the scenes might yield good results when it comes to making improvements on the homefront. You have to do something to deal with this increased chaos!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You are direct and forthright in all your communications with others, which is why this is a strong day for those who sell, market, teach, write or act. There’s power in your words!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You’re working hard to earn money today, and you’re working just as hard to spend it! Because you’re going to put your name up in lights this year, you have to look good.

YOU BORN TODAY:You are organized, indomitable and you never give up. You have a fine mind and an amazing memory. This is your year of harvest and major achievements, because you are reaping the benefits of the past decade.