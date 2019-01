Marriage Licenses

Dec. 26 Ikechukwu J. Uwajimogu, 34, and David E. Lawson, 33, both of West Memphis Christopher L. Bradley, 28, and Shernell S. Wilkerson, 29, both of West Memphis Jarvis T. Henderson, 30, and Jacqueline B. Johnson, 28, both of West Memphis Dec. 27 Vidal M. Lopez, 22, and Yolanda M. Luis, 19, both of Memphis Julio Marroquin, 39, and Teresa J. Andres, 32, both of Memphis Rigoberto Cancino, 39, and Manuela G. Dominquez, 36, both of Youngsville, Louisiana Primas Dale Jr., 30, and Latasha Burnette, 28, both of West Memphis Nancy H. Englehart, 77, and Deborah S. Turley, 65, both of Little Rock Manuel D. Funes, 50, and Gloria E. Torres, 49, both of Memphis Dec. 28 Enrique F. Urbina, 36, and Pricila Matute, 47, both of Memphis Luke J. Nichols, 29, of Coldwater, Mississippi, and Sarah E. Notgrass, 24, of Oxford, Mississippi Leroy W. Roby, 65, and Cynthia R. Roby, 57, both of Memphis Edwin B,. Vasquez, 19, and Yadira L. Jimenez, 20, both of Memphis Benjamim Sanchez, Jr., 23, and Diana V. Gutierrez, 20, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Herman Haggs, Jr., 30, and Latisha M. Bohanon, 37, both of Marion Dec. 31 Lacondett Jackson, 48, of West Memphis, and Fannie M. Person, 46, of Memphis James M. Harvey, Jr., 44, and Tia D. Killebrew, 38, both of Memphis Melvin A. Moms, 60, and Angela Pamplin, 54, both of Marion Jose E. Vielma, 28, and Diana P. Lopez, 20, both of Memphis Gregory T. Glover, 44, and Carrie J. Pruitt, 27, both of Marion

Divorce Petitions

Dec. 3 Cheryl Armstrong vs.

Austin Armstrong Dec. 13 Jacquelyn Selph vs. Lyndell Heliums Dec. 26 Octavia Hinton vs. Joseph Hurd Jermarco Lewis vs. Myra Lewis

Marion Police Reports

12-24-18 /12-31-18

12-24-18- 8:50am- 107 Military Road #19 – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor x 3 12-24-18-9:00pm-220 Military Road – Criminal Mischief 12-24-18-2:15pm-417 Birdie #10 – Persons in Disagreement 12-24-18-7:45pm-415 Birdie #3 – Criminal Mischief/ Ord 107 12-24-18-7:45pm-415 Birdie #4 – Criminal Mischief/ ORD 107 12-24-18-7:45pm-415 Birdie #5 – Criminal Mischief/ ORD 107 12-24-18-8:20pm-535 Par – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz 12-24-18-8:20pm-535 Par – Theft by Receiving 12-25-18-3:30pm-750 Medel Marconi – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 12-25-18- 8:38pm- 1102 Caroline #7 – Assault on a Family Member 12-25-18-9:52pm-301 Judge Smith #27 – Undermined Death 12-26-18- 1:59am-Colonial Drive – Fleeing / Ran Stop Sign x 2 / Run Red Light 12-26-18 -6:00pm -91 Briarwood – Theft of Property 12-26-18 – 3:30pm-324 Block #16- Overdose 12-26-18- 10:12am-3148 E. 1-55 – Theft of Property 12-26-18-8:00am-53 Willow – Harassing Communications / Violation of a Protection Order 12-26-18-2:15pm- 114 Henry – General Information 12-26-18-2:15pm- 114 Henry – Harassment 12-26-18-2:49pm- 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-26-18- 12:18pm-916 Neil Sain Loop – Theft of Property / Criminal Trespass 12-26-18 – 3:30pm-709 Lackey – General Information 12-26-18-6:42pm-526 Countryside – Aggravated Assault / ORD 107 / Terroristic Act 12-27-18 – 10:33am-3148 East Service Road 1-55 Theft of Property 12-27-18 – 8:00am- 105 Victoria Cove – Theft of Property 12-27-18-3:15pm-600 E. Crawford – Persons in Disagreement 12-27-18 – 3:30pm-600 E. Crawford – Disorderly Conduct 12-27-18-4:00pm-600 E.

Crawford – Domestic Battery / Criminal Trespass 12-28-18- 12:49am-Commercial Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 12-28-18-7:15pm-239 Rivertrace – General Information 12-28-18- 10:09pm-Block Street – Terroristic Act x 2 12-29-18-7:30pm-3148 1-55 – Theft of Property 12-29-18 – 11:58pm-66 Lynn Cove – Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Mischief 12-29-18 -5:50am-1-55 Service Road – Failure to Yield / No Driver’s License / No Proof Liability Insurance / Unsafe Vehicle 12-29-18-6:00am-429 Birdie #5 – Terroristic Threatening 12-29-18- 12:00am-517 Par #11 – Theft of Property 12-29-18- 1:02pm -Highway 77 – Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-29-18 – 8:00am-87 Sherwood – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 12-29-18 -6:30pm- 100 Gail Cove #B – Persons in Disagreement 12-29-18 – 8:10pm – Birdie – Disorderly Conduct 12-29-18-9:41pm-2100 Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License 12-29-18-8:00am- 1146 L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 12-29-18 – 11:28am-Highway 64 – Careless and Prohibited Driving 12-30-18-8:00am-364 Brentwood Cove – Theft of Property 12-30-18 – 12:30pm- 308 Medel Marconi – Terroriste Threatening x 2 12-30-18-4:30pm-303 Bancario – Persons in Disagreement 12-30-18 -5:08pm -1-55 West Service Road – No Turn Signal / No Driver License 12-30-18-8:00pm- 113 Eveningwind – Aggravated Assault West Memphis Police Reports 12/24/18 -12/30/18 12/24/18 2:08 E Broadway Ave/S 21st St REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/24/18 3:03 704 Dover RD GENERAL INFORMATION 12/24/18 6:06 1230 Missouri ST CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/24/18 8:36 798 W Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/24/18 10:21 3404 Church ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/24/18 11:11 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS-ALL OTHERS 12/24/18 14:11 2500 Autumn ST FOUND PROPERTY 12/24/18 15:17 2913 Dickson ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE/PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 12/24/18 17:35 850 N 7Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 12/24/18 18:28 714 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 12/24/18 19:33 906 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/24/18 20:52 East Broadway Avenue / Ingram Boulevard POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 40Z 12/25/18 1:50 507 Denton ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/28/18 8:29 Ingram Blvd / Thompson GENERAL INFORMATION 12/25/18 13:40 311 S 12Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/25/18 13:42 Auburn/ Princeton BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 12/25/18 14:15 1210 E Tyler AVE 2 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/25/18 17:41 3400 Service LOOP LOITERING 12/25/18 17:46 104 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 12/26/18 1:15 S. 14th/ Tyler POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 12/26/18 1:16 116 Mound City RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/26/18 3:20 306 S 4Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/26/18 8:05 2950EJackson AVE 9 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/26/18 9:21 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 12/26/18 9:40 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/26/18 13:29 Avalon Street / West Broadway Avenue DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 12/26/18 14:46 2913 Dickson ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 12/26/18 14:53 South Worthington / Park POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 12/26/18 14:55 350Afco RD FORGERY 12/26/18 16:08 2416 E Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM A COIN OPERATION MACHINE 12/28/18 14:50 620 W Broadway AVE 7 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/26/18 18:41 704 Woods ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 12/27/18 12:28 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/27/18 13:24 516 Auburn AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/27/18 13:54 336 Forrest Park DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/27/18 14:06 231 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/27/18 16:51 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/27/18 21:42 1800 Missouri ST 1 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/27/18 23:04 2416 E Barton AVE Cl LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/27/18 23:53 300 W Service RD FORGERY 12/28/18 1:02 Unknown ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY TOXI12/28/18 1:20 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 12/28/18 3:44 15th St./ Polk LOITERING 12/28/18 3:43 315 N Worthington DR POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVER 12/28/18 6:28 1007 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/28/18 8:59 1410 Clover LN THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/28/18 9:31 112 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 12/28/18 11:12 205 S25Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/28/18 11:41 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 12/28/18 12:50 1223 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/28/18 14:05 100 Missouri ST THEFT BY RECEIVING 12/28/18 14:16 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/28/18 15:18 222 W Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 12/28/18 15:26 800 W Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD/CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 12/28/18 15:38 West Broadway Avenue / Missouri Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/28/18 18:47 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/28/18 20:25 E Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 12/28/18 22:26 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/29/18 1:09 West Tyler Avenue / South Avalon Street FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/29/18 3:05 East Broadway Avenue / South 5th Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 12/29/18 4:01 604 N 14Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 12/29/18 4:27 5934 Us-70 HWY PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/29/18 11:36 510 N 14Th St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/29/18 12:19 615 N Roselawn DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS-ALL OTHERS 12/29/18 14:21 331 S Worthington DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 12/29/18 16:40 1901 E Broadway Ave. DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/29/18 17:32 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 12/29/18 18:26 604 Denton ST BURGLARY RESIDENTIAL 12/29/18 22:05 1850N Avalon ST 103 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/29/18 22:33 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/29/18 22:24 3404 E Polk AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/30/18 0:32 Barton Court Apartments Phase II THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/30/18 1:03 1009 E Service RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/31/18 3:47 Ingram Boulevard / Southeast Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/30/18 4:51 unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 12/30/18 8:47 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS-ALL OTHERS 12/30/18 13:15 201 S Avalon ST FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 12/30/18 14:03 1625 N Missouri ST POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 12/30/18 14:26 Southeast Service Road/Ingram Boulevard DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 12/30/18 17:07 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $ 1,000 12/30/18 17:55 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS