Pats on Top Plays

The Marion Patriots were recently featured on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” top plays of the day. Highlighted among such other teams like the Duke Blue Devils and the Houston Rockets was an impressive three-man pass play leading to an alley-oop slam by Makyi Boyce, Detrick Reeves, and Timothy Ceasar was #4 on the SportsCenter Top 10 for Tuesday night in the Patriots’ win over Nettleton. A link to the video can be found on the Evening Times Facebook Page.

Image courtesy of ESPN