Where are all the birds?

Times Outdoor Columnist We are now in the 3rd and final segment of the duck season. The first started off better than expected due to cool weather and plenty of water. We even had snow on Thanksgiving! Hunters were excited about the late season when the “ducks really get here.” Since that time we have endured mild weather and above average rain fall. The excessive rains have caused almost all the rivers and low lying grain fields to flood out, giving the ducks more habitats and causing them to disperse even more.

This last weekend was perfect for duck hunting with clear skies and frosty temperatures. Papa Duck and the Brawley boys went to our camp at Snow Lake fully expecting to have a very good hunt. The Mississippi River is in the 30 foot range and has flooded out miles of woods. Beautiful weather and great water conditions, but a severe shortage of birds. We hunted until 10:30 and finally gave it up and motored back to camp.

Where’s the ducks. The last Arkansas Game & Fish showed 1.2 million ducks in Arkansas with about half being mallards. The greatest concentrations are in the Delta river bottoms.

The thought is because the count is down from last year and the ducks are dispersed in the extra waters. Some hunters think the birds are still in south Missouri where the early bird counts were massive.

The latest survey shows a drastic drop in number with the best concentrations in the refuges close to the Mississippi River. So, where are the birds? If any one has a legitimate idea, please pass it on. Most reports are of a pretty good day with a limit or close to a limit, and the next day only one or two birds.

Several of the very good commercial clubs have quit taking hunters due the inconsistent hunting. Arkansas hunters can only hope this latest cold weather north of us will push more “new ducks” into the state.

We still have many days to hunt, so don’t give up.

With the conclusion of the special youth deer hunt, all gun hunting is over.

Archery hunting continues until the last of January.

A few of the large private clubs have extra doe and cull buck permits that have not been filled and these tags may still be used.

This better weather has started the crappie thinking about biting. The crappie at Horseshoe Lake are moving under the piers and the trolling fishermen are catching quite a few more fish. It will only get better for the next couple of months. If you have filled your freezer with venison and are having trouble getting a limit of ducks, take your boat and catch some fish. The sunny warm days should produce some good early season action. The Arkansas Game & Fish has stocked Tilden Rodgers lake with nice sized trout.

The limit is three with a current fishing license and a trout stamp. There will be another stocking later and fishermen can enjoy trout through February and early March.

There is still plenty of time to take that kid with you and show him how much fun it is to hunt and fish. I never knew a young outdoors man that caused a problem. Mother Nature educates her followers.

